Bessemer Group Inc. Has $48.23 Million Position in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,204,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 979,000 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 1.95% of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF worth $48,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 106,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 35,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000.

Get Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ASHR opened at $41.30 on Friday. Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $46.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.35.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.