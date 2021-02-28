Bitcloud Hits Market Capitalization of $195,826.12 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $195,826.12 and approximately $10.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,578.33 or 1.00244609 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00039451 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.15 or 0.00437999 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.85 or 0.00888230 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.63 or 0.00296093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00104940 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006200 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,891,530 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc.

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

