Bitcoin Classic Tops 24-Hour Volume of $14,457.00 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $11,503.51 and $14,457.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00019517 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004984 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001923 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000472 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000897 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001285 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.