Bitcoin Plus Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $56,734.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 40.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for $7.40 or 0.00016001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000519 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000600 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 155,269 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

