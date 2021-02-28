BitCore Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,620.00 (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000906 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $7.09 million and approximately $2,620.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,385.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,300.47 or 0.02997457 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.85 or 0.00356916 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.62 or 0.01013270 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.88 or 0.00472238 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.65 or 0.00397942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.26 or 0.00254147 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00022581 BTC.

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,547,457 coins and its circulating supply is 18,046,498 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

