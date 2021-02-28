BitTorrent (BTT) Trading 37% Lower Over Last Week

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. BitTorrent has a market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $315.44 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 37% lower against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007563 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007493 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00012465 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001824 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,968,418,639 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

