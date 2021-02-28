BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Short Interest Down 88.9% in February

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the January 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder purchased 26,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $234,615.30. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 322,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,681.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 50,084 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $669,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $961,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 31,264 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Company Profile

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

