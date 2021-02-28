BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,729,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,164 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.90% of Group 1 Automotive worth $357,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,009,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 14.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 12.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 366.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter.

GPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.11.

In other news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $1,268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,620. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

GPI opened at $152.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $162.65.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 10.98%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

