BlackRock Inc. Buys 2,980,635 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,980,635 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $336,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in DraftKings by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $61.53 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $64.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.73.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.21.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

