BlackRock Inc. Buys 67,207 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,728,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,207 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.69% of Medifast worth $339,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Medifast by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medifast in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MED shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $252.99 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $279.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.16.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. Research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.84%.

Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

