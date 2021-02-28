BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,051,749 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,459 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.52% of UMB Financial worth $348,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in UMB Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in UMB Financial by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in UMB Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 46,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in UMB Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $151,734.00. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $73,458.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,416.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,550 shares of company stock worth $2,964,595 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $84.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

