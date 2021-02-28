BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 508,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $344,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of HOMB opened at $24.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. Analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.