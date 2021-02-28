BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,214,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.06% of Coherent worth $332,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Coherent by 462.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $241.94 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $78.21 and a one year high of $264.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.73 and its 200 day moving average is $144.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COHR shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.56.

In other Coherent news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

