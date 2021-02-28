BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) to Issue None Dividend of $0.06 on April 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) declared a None dividend on Friday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE MHD traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $16.14. 25,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,445. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

