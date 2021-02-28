Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,983 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $145,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 652,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $158.46 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $416.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

