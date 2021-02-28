Blair William & Co. IL Buys 591 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 65,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on A shares. UBS Group raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

NYSE:A opened at $122.07 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $136.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.59.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,554 shares of company stock worth $14,830,701 over the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

