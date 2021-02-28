Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,505 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $45.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.31. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $65.95.

About VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

