Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 168,901 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 24,693.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,901 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

