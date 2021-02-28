Blair William & Co. IL Sells 19,904 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,904 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

VIAC opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $67.85.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIAC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.09.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

