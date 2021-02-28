BlockStamp (BST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.67 Million

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and $2.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006546 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005422 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000317 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000435 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,258,332 coins and its circulating supply is 26,715,366 coins. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockStamp is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algortihm. “

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

