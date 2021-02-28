Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $8.24 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.5% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

NYSE JNJ opened at $158.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

