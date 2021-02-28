BMO Capital Markets Cuts Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to $32.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $28.50 to $26.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Torex Gold Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

TORXF stock opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

