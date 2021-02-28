BMO Capital Markets Raises Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Price Target to $1.15

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $0.60 to $1.15 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.91.

GTE opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27. The stock has a market cap of $312.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.23.

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,917,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,276,148.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brooke N. Wade purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 427,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,764. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,916,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,315. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 163,730 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 264,770 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 447,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,046,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

