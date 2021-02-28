BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE LEO opened at $8.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

