BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT Raised to $94.00 at Morgan Stanley

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.71.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $86.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $91.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.33.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

