Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $2,500.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q3 2021 earnings at $30.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BKNG. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2,258.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an underperform rating and a $1,720.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a hold rating and a $2,029.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,145.23.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,328.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,144.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,960.53. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,450.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.14, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $23.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,277 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,770,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after acquiring an additional 54,743 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

