Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) was upgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $55.00. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.01% from the company’s previous close.

BRLXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from $46.25 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Boralex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Boralex in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

OTCMKTS:BRLXF opened at $33.80 on Friday. Boralex has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $44.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

