Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.29. Boston Scientific reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $56,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,773 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSX opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $42.37.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

