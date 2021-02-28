Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,982 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of BOX by 25.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 502,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,728,000 after buying an additional 102,488 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of BOX by 67.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 66,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 26,697 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth $2,292,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of BOX by 45.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 152,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 47,747 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 453,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,185,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 1.34.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. BOX’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

