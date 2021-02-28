Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$237.91.

BYD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$233.00 to C$239.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$249.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$222.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:BYD traded up C$1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$210.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,963. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$225.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$213.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$125.01 and a 12-month high of C$245.00.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.