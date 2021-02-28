Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Short Interest Up 4,300.0% in February

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 4,300.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ BREZ opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.36. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $6,170,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,352,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,045,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,696,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,305,000.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

