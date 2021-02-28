Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MNRL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brigham Minerals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Shares of MNRL opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $808.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -715.50 and a beta of 2.45. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 168.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 61.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 580.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

