Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Issues Earnings Results

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

