Brokerages Anticipate BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. BGC Partners posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 958.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BGC Partners by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.76. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $5.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

