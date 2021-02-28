Brokerages Anticipate Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) to report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Burning Rock Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Burning Rock Biotech.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $35.99. The stock had a trading volume of 335,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,378. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average of $28.01. Burning Rock Biotech has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $39.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 343.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 13 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

