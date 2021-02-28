Brokerages Anticipate Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) to Announce $1.55 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Beach Brands’ earnings. Hamilton Beach Brands posted earnings per share of $1.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hamilton Beach Brands.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

HBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

HBB stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,165. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $240.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 345.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.