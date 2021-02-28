Brokerages Anticipate Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Sonim Technologies posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sonim Technologies.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SONM shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONM. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 3,559,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 1,617,365 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $466,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sonim Technologies by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 584,990 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SONM traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,145. Sonim Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $68.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

