Brokerages Expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EXFO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.05. EXFO posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EXFO will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EXFO.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.25 million. EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%.

EXFO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXFO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. EXFO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.89.

NASDAQ EXFO remained flat at $$4.25 during trading on Tuesday. 19,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $243.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.37. EXFO has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in EXFO by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in EXFO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in EXFO by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in EXFO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in EXFO by 686.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 487,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

