Brokerages Expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.68 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will post ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.08) and the highest is ($1.38). Madison Square Garden Sports posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 154.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year earnings of ($5.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.33) to ($4.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. The firm’s revenue was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.93 EPS.

MSGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie upped their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

MSGS traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.35. 381,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $140.15 and a 1-year high of $282.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

