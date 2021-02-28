Brokerages Expect Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Primoris Services’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primoris Services will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Primoris Services.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $897.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRIM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of PRIM opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,780,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,379,000 after acquiring an additional 75,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,448,000 after acquiring an additional 264,871 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,547,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,730,000 after acquiring an additional 899,042 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,376,000 after acquiring an additional 142,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,452,000 after buying an additional 33,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

