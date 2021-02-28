Brokerages Expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. RadNet posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RadNet.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $952.17 million, a P/E ratio of -87.81 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $284,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 477,067 shares in the company, valued at $9,040,419.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $93,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 432,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,066,690.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,600 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 74.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RadNet in the third quarter worth $406,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in RadNet in the third quarter worth $384,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in RadNet by 26.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in RadNet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,944,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

