Brokerages Set Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Target Price at $45.56

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.56.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $43.50 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $48.00 to $47.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $30.71 on Thursday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $43.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.90.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

