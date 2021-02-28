Brokerages Set Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) PT at $55.00

Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $45.76 on Thursday. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

