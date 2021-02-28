Brokerages Set Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Price Target at $72.17

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.58.

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $19,895,226.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,722,219.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 15,121 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,134,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 399,566 shares in the company, valued at $29,987,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,169,565 shares of company stock valued at $87,192,186. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,822,000 after purchasing an additional 136,352 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 94,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 42,917 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,810,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,518,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,859. The company has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $83.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

