Brokerages Set Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Target Price at $30.67

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

GNTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $58,690.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,402.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $104,403.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,926.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,775 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Gentex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 2.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Gentex by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.38. 1,470,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,669. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

