Brokerages Set Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) PT at $5.50

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TV. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,543,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5,809.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after buying an additional 2,493,485 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 161.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,365,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after buying an additional 1,460,484 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,700,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after buying an additional 532,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,755,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,149,000 after buying an additional 509,092 shares in the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $7.41. 3,495,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,335. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.22, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

