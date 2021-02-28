Brokerages Set H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) PT at $52.67

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

Several research firms have commented on FUL. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on H.B. Fuller from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

FUL traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,278. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.30. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $777.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.55 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $213,857.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,058.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after purchasing an additional 140,685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after buying an additional 78,541 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,861 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.