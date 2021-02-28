Brokerages Set Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) Target Price at €61.72

Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €61.75 ($72.65).

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NEM traded down €0.85 ($1.00) during trading on Friday, hitting €52.15 ($61.35). The stock had a trading volume of 293,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €57.94 and a 200-day moving average price of €61.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64. Nemetschek SE has a one year low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a one year high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

