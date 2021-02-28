Brokerages Set Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Price Target at $30.17

Shares of Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

PRDSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Prada from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Prada from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Prada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRDSY opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. Prada has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

Prada Company Profile

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.