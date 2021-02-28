Brokerages Set Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Target Price at $39.50

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SGMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,503,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,375,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,521,000 after purchasing an additional 183,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 939.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,873,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,041 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,278,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,491,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Scientific Games stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.83. 501,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,791. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $49.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.01.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

